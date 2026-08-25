Learn to run your real estate business like a business, Kyle Crawford writes, and you’ll be better able to weather the market’s ups and downs.

Picture the agent who just cut their MLS payment.

Rent is due, or the mortgage is. There’s a credit card bill behind it and maybe a tuition payment behind that. There’s no active buyer right now, nothing about to close, so when the MLS dues come up, that’s the thing that gets sacrificed. It feels responsible in the moment. Trim the expense you’re not using this second.

Except that expense is the business. So are the association dues, the lockbox, the tools they cut next. When the money gets tight, agents start slashing the exact things that make them money. They’re not cutting luxuries. They’re cutting lifelines, and every cut makes the famine longer.

This is the part of real estate nobody coaches, and it takes down new agents and veterans alike.

How are you contributing to downturns in your business?

Here is what a famine actually looks like:

The agent disengages.

The work and the habits take a back seat.

The bills become a bigger and bigger factor until the stress is running the show.

Then come the sacrifices, and they almost always land on the business first, because that’s the payment with no angry voicemail attached.

The reason this happens to experienced agents too, not just rookies, is simple: Most agents never treated this like a real business in the first place. They think about it that way once a year, at tax season, when a profit and loss statement forces them to look.

The rest of the year the commissions drop into a personal account, there’s no card dedicated to business expenses, and the whole operation runs on vibes.

Feast comes, and they spend it. Famine comes, and they panic.

So let’s talk about what the agents who ride it out actually do

It starts with structure, and structure is not motivation. It’s plumbing.

Create the business entity.

Open accounts that are only for business use.

Get one card you run every business expense through.

You are not doing this for your accountant. You are doing it because the structure starts training your mindset for you. Once the money has its own home, you start thinking like an owner instead of a person waiting on a check.

Then build the nest egg, and budget and allocate on purpose. This is where the tools have never been better. There is tech now that connects to your bank and business accounts and budgets for you automatically.

Understand what it does and what it does not do. It will not make you money. That is what prospecting is for.

What it will do is show you the low levels before you hit them. You see the slow stretch coming while you still have time to react, instead of finding out the day the mortgage is due and the account is empty. That early warning is the whole point.

Money management alone doesn’t carry you through a famine. Showing up does

The slow stretch is exactly when you lock in more than ever, new agent or veteran. You already know what has led to closings before. Do more of that, not less. The instinct to pull back and hide is the instinct that turns a slow month into a lost season.

And you don’t show up on willpower alone, which is why this is the part most people miss. Real estate is not a solo sport. It’s a team sport. When the hard stretch hits, and it will, your friends and family are what keep you grounded, and your office is what keeps you going professionally.

The staff, the other agents, the people around you every day, they power you through and encourage you when your own tank is empty. The isolated agent breaks in a famine. The connected agent survives it.

None of this is complicated. But none of it is automatic either. It’s still a habit. You still have to commit to it, and you still have to do it every day. The structure makes the habit easier to keep, and the tools make the warning signs easier to see, but you are the one who has to set it up before you need it.

Because the goal is not to never have a slow month. You will. The goal is to reach that slow month and not have to choose between your rent and your MLS dues.

Treat it like a business now, while it’s feast, so the famine is something you manage instead of something that manages you.