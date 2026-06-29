These low- and no-cost lead-gen strategies are built for exactly this kind of market — and they’ll still be working when it turns.

We’re four years into one of the most transaction-starved markets in recent memory, which is running parallel with the increasing adoption of AI and fears for what that could mean to agents.

The agents who are still winning aren’t outspending anyone. They’re out-relating them.

This is the moment to build habits and systems that don’t require a big budget and that artificial intelligence can’t automate away: nurturing your sphere of influence, cultivating your referral network, bulking up your community presence and creating compelling content.

These aren’t just strategies for a down cycle. They’re the foundation you need to put in place, so you can grow your business when transaction volume recovers. That will ensure you’re positioned to scale fast instead of scrambling to catch up.

This week in The Download, we’re looking at low- and no-cost lead-gen strategies that work, even now. Last week, one of our most-read stories was from Inman contributor Jimmy Burgess. Check it out below, along with even more ways to save money while you pad your bottom line.

How this agent grew her business 74% YOY, spending next to nothing

Take a peek inside Kansas City real estate agent Rachel Kilmer’s relationship marketing playbook that helped grow her business and referrals. The greatest growth opportunity comes from reaching out and celebrating people, Jimmy Burgess writes.

“At its core, Kilmer’s strategy isn’t really about gifts,” Burgess writes. “It’s about thoughtfulness. Most people don’t remember the dollar value of what you gave them. They remember how you made them feel.”

Last week, Inman contributors provided how-tos and inspo on niche marketing, cultivating expireds and optimizing your social media content. You’ll find their insights below, along with market and mortgage data plus insights for those of you who might be considering joining a team this year.

The real estate niche every agent avoids (but shouldn’t)

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Megan Oh, a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert, discusses one of the most overlooked opportunities in real estate: divorce real estate.

READ: Is the housing market turning a corner? What the numbers say

Expired listing surge: Old-school strategies to win your next listing

Every expired listing you convert opens up all the marketing opportunities to generate additional business from a new listing, trainer Bernice Ross writes.

READ: Is joining a team a smart move? 5 questions to help you decide

7 tips for turning social media content into measurable results

Social lead gen hub POP.STORE is expanding its focus on real estate, helping agents turn content and social media engagement into measurable business results. Troy Palmquist talks with GM Jo Wong about the platform’s upcoming VidCon appearance featuring Andrew Jevin and Glennda Baker.

READ: Mortgage rates aren’t coming to save us. They’re not supposed to

Email Christy Murdock

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×