These low- and no-cost lead-gen strategies are built for exactly this kind of market — and they’ll still be working when it turns.

We’re four years into one of the most transaction-starved markets in recent memory, which is running parallel with the increasing adoption of AI and fears for what that could mean to agents.

The agents who are still winning aren’t outspending anyone. They’re out-relating them.

This is the moment to build habits and systems that don’t require a big budget and that artificial intelligence can’t automate away: nurturing your sphere of influence, cultivating your referral network, bulking up your community presence and creating compelling content.

These aren’t just strategies for a down cycle. They’re the foundation you need to put in place, so you can grow your business when transaction volume recovers. That will ensure you’re positioned to scale fast instead of scrambling to catch up.

This week in The Download, we’re looking at low- and no-cost lead-gen strategies that work, even now. Last week, one of our most-read stories was from Inman contributor Jimmy Burgess. Check it out below, along with even more ways to save money while you pad your bottom line.

Take a peek inside Kansas City real estate agent Rachel Kilmer’s relationship marketing playbook that helped grow her business and referrals. The greatest growth opportunity comes from reaching out and celebrating people, Jimmy Burgess writes.

“At its core, Kilmer’s strategy isn’t really about gifts,” Burgess writes. “It’s about thoughtfulness. Most people don’t remember the dollar value of what you gave them. They remember how you made them feel.”

Last week, Inman contributors provided how-tos and inspo on niche marketing, cultivating expireds and optimizing your social media content. You’ll find their insights below, along with market and mortgage data plus insights for those of you who might be considering joining a team this year.

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Megan Oh, a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert, discusses one of the most overlooked opportunities in real estate: divorce real estate.

READ: Is the housing market turning a corner? What the numbers say

Every expired listing you convert opens up all the marketing opportunities to generate additional business from a new listing, trainer Bernice Ross writes.

READ: Is joining a team a smart move? 5 questions to help you decide

Social lead gen hub POP.STORE is expanding its focus on real estate, helping agents turn content and social media engagement into measurable business results. Troy Palmquist talks with GM Jo Wong about the platform’s upcoming VidCon appearance featuring Andrew Jevin and Glennda Baker.

READ: Mortgage rates aren’t coming to save us. They’re not supposed to

Email Christy Murdock