SEC filings for the closing of The Real Brokerage’s acquisition of REMAX offer a look at how the mega-merger was actually put together.

The headline number was $880 million. But public SEC filings tied to the closing of The Real Brokerage’s acquisition of REMAX Holdings offer a closer look at how the mega-merger was actually put together — from hundreds of millions of dollars in refinanced debt to the cash and stock handed to REMAX shareholders and a $450 million share buyback authorization announced immediately after closing.

Real and REMAX formally completed their merger Monday, forming the Real REMAX Group, an enterprise with more than 180,000 agents globally. Shares of the combined company began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq exchange under the REAX ticker.

How was the deal financed?

Real REMAX Group entered into a new credit agreement providing a $550 million secured term loan and access to a $40 million revolving credit facility. The term loan, along with cash on hand, was used to fund part of the merger consideration, refinance REMAX’s existing debt and cover transaction costs and other merger-related expenses.

REMAX entered the transaction with roughly $437 million in term debt, while Real reported ending the second quarter with $86.6 million in cash and no debt.

What did REMAX shareholders actually get?

REMAX shareholders could elect either $13.80 per share in cash or stock in the combined company, but cash payments were capped at $80 million. Demand for cash far exceeded that amount, triggering the deal’s proration provisions.

Cash-electing shareholders ultimately received approximately $4.33 in cash plus 0.3535 shares of Real REMAX Group for each REMAX share, while stock electors received 0.515 shares. The closing filing confirmed that about $80 million in aggregate cash consideration was paid to former REMAX shareholders.

What does the combined equity structure look like?

Approximately 14.46 million Real REMAX Group shares were issued to former REMAX shareholders at closing, while approximately 22.10 million shares were issued to former Real shareholders. Based solely on those merger shares, that works out to roughly 39.6 percent for former REMAX shareholders and 60.4 percent for former Real shareholders.

The calculation does not represent a fully diluted ownership figure, which can also account for equity awards and other securities.

Why announce a $450M buyback immediately?

Real REMAX Group’s board authorized a share buyback of up to $450 million, capped at 25 million shares, as the merger closed. The authorization does not mean the company will immediately spend $450 million — it carries no fixed expiration date and gives management flexibility to repurchase shares depending on market conditions and other capital needs.

CEO Tamir Poleg described the program as part of a broader capital-allocation approach that also includes investing in the business and reducing leverage. The new credit agreement also includes leverage covenants that step down over time, underscoring management’s stated goal of reducing debt after the merger.

The closing also unwound part of REMAX’s longtime corporate structure. A tax receivable agreement dating to 2013 between REMAX Holdings and RIHI, the holding company associated with REMAX founders Dave and Gail Liniger, was terminated as part of the transaction. REMAX’s previous credit agreement was also repaid in full and terminated, with its associated guarantees and liens released.

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