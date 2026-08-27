For the wealthiest and most discerning buyers, the ultimate luxury is the ability to create something that cannot easily be replicated, Compass’ Miltiadis Kastanis writes.

For years, Miami’s high-end luxury real estate market was defined by the trophy home, whether it was the biggest waterfront mansion, the newest construction, the most recognizable architect or the best address.

Today, some of the wealthiest buyers are looking at these homes through a different lens. They aren’t simply asking what house they can buy. They’re asking how much land they can control.

The trend has been dubbed “landmaxxing,” referring to the acquisition of neighboring properties to create larger private estates and compounds. While the name is new, the concept is not. What has changed in South Florida is the scale of the opportunity and the value buyers are placing on controlling scarce land.

The scarcity equation has changed

Miami and its beaches have attracted extraordinary wealth over the past several years, but it hasn’t created more waterfront land. In neighborhoods including Indian Creek Village, North Bay Road, the Sunset Islands, Venetian Islands and Golden Beach, buyers seeking significant waterfrontage and privacy face a simple problem. There are only so many properties capable of delivering it.

A buyer might find the right location but decide the existing property isn’t large enough. Another may already own an exceptional home and recognize that acquiring the residence next door could create something considerably harder to replicate.

In those situations, an adjacent parcel can be worth more to the neighbor than it is to the broader market. Traditional comparable sales still matter, but scarcity and strategic value increasingly enter the equation.

Buyers are purchasing control

It is easy to assume landmaxxing is simply about building a bigger house. Often, it isn’t. For ultra-high-net-worth buyers, owning neighboring properties provides something increasingly valuable in Miami, which is control.

It can mean controlling a view corridor, increasing waterfrontage, creating greater separation from neighbors or adding a guest residence without sacrificing privacy. It can provide room for gardens, sports courts, wellness facilities, staff accommodations or additional security.

Some buyers may never combine the structures at all. The value can simply be knowing what will and won’t exist next door. At this level of the market, privacy itself has become an amenity, and controlling surrounding land can be one of the most effective ways to preserve it.

Why Miami is built for landmaxxing

Many of Miami’s most desirable residential neighborhoods are geographically constrained. Islands are the clearest examples. Once the best parcels have been developed, creating something materially larger often requires combining what already exists.

At the same time, Miami’s buyer pool has evolved. We are dealing with buyers accustomed to significant estates elsewhere in the country and around the world. They may be comparing a Miami property not only with another house down the street, but with estates in Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, London or the Hamptons.

Rather than compromise, these buyers have the resources to create the property they want.

The house isn’t always the asset

This trend also requires agents to rethink how they evaluate certain properties. A beautiful existing home may have tremendous value to one buyer. To another, the structure may be secondary to the dimensions of the lot, waterfrontage and orientation, creating an almost invaluable and extremely scarce asset type all on its own.

That value can be difficult to understand if you look exclusively at the price per square foot of the residence.

High-end agents increasingly need to understand land, zoning, setbacks, seawalls and development potential. More importantly, they need to recognize when a property may have substantially greater strategic value to a neighbor than to a conventional buyer.

The highest and best use of a property isn’t necessarily the house standing on it today.

Landmaxxing deals require a different kind of brokerage

Landmaxxing also changes the role of the agent because the property a client ultimately wants may not be listed.

The owner next door may have no intention of selling. There may be multiple owners involved, different motivations and no obvious comparable transaction. The buyer also likely requires enhanced discretion so neighboring owners don’t immediately know who is assembling the properties or why.

That requires patience, relationships and a willingness to create inventory rather than simply search for it. At the highest level, brokerage becomes part real estate advisory and part puzzle-solving.

Agents need to understand not only what their client wants today, but what they may want five or 10 years from now. If an adjacent parcel becomes available, is it worth acquiring even if there is no immediate plan for it? Could controlling that property materially change the privacy, usability and future value of the entire estate?

Those are becoming increasingly important conversations in Miami.

What this means for future inventory

There is another long-term consequence worth watching. Every time two or three individual properties are combined into one estate, an already limited supply of prime residential parcels becomes smaller.

We tend to think about scarcity in terms of waterfront versus non-waterfront homes or new construction versus older inventory. Assemblages create another layer of scarcity because properties that were once individually available can effectively disappear from the market for decades.

In Miami’s most coveted enclaves, that has the potential to make the remaining opportunities even more valuable, particularly parcels that sit beside existing trophy estates. The ultimate value-add is a private secured road and gate, like that of Bay Point and Indian Creek Village.

Miami’s high-end real estate has always rewarded rarity. Increasingly, however, the rarest property isn’t necessarily the finished mansion with the highest asking price. It may be two neighboring homes, three contiguous parcels or a piece of land that becomes extraordinary only when combined with what sits beside it.

For the wealthiest and most discerning buyers, the ultimate luxury is the ability to create something that cannot easily be replicated. In a market where prime waterfront land is finite, sometimes the most valuable property isn’t the one for sale. It’s the one next door.