New contributor Shabana Pathan served in the Supreme Court of India before selling luxury real estate in the U.S. These five habits built immediate authenticity into her new career path.

My negotiation habits did not come from a real estate class. They came from the Supreme Court of India.

My law license stayed on the other side of the world, but the habits did not. For 16 years, they have been closing homes across the Lehigh Valley, from first houses to luxury listings to the townhomes and new construction we build ourselves.

Deals rarely die over price. They die over the inspection nobody prepared for, the deadline nobody tracked or the seller who felt insulted by a number. Five habits keep my deals alive.

5 negotiation habits born from courtroom disciplines

1. Read every line before you react

Most of the wreckage I see in real estate starts with a line nobody read closely, so the contract gets read before anyone is allowed to feel anything about it. That order matters.

The attorneys who trained me treated a misread clause as a lawsuit with a court date already on it. Read the document, understand the document, then explain it to your client in plain words until they own it.

Before any client of mine signs, we walk the inspection contingencies, the financing deadlines and the appraisal language line by line. Half of negotiation is knowing exactly what you are agreeing to before emotion enters the room.

2. Prepare for the question you cannot predict

A courtroom teaches you what preparation actually is. You stand before a judge holding a file you know by heart, and the questions arrive from directions nobody can script. The only defense is having already thought through every one.

Every offer gets the same treatment now. The low appraisal, the failed inspection item, the buyer who suddenly goes silent: mapped before I sit down. When the surprise comes, and it always comes, I am not reacting. I am running a plan.

3. Put the position in writing

Deals run hot, and people say things at 9 p.m. they do not mean by morning. If it matters, it goes in the contract or an email the same day, in plain language both sides can point to later.

Trust starts with honesty, and paper is how I practice it. It keeps everyone honest, me included.

4. Aim for win-win, or no deal

That phrase is the first line of my brokerage’s belief system, and it is the one I negotiate by.

Picture the seller who gets a lowball offer and wants to fire back an insulting counter, just to punish the buyer. I understand the feeling. I have also watched that reflex kill deals that could have been closed.

So we slow it down and seek first to understand what the buyer is actually telling us. We answer the number, not the disrespect, and more often than not, the buyer who felt heard comes back up.

A signature you pressure out of someone does not hold. In a market this size, the agent across the table today will be across from me again next year, so the terms stay firm and the people stay warm.

Never corner the other side. A cornered person stops solving problems and starts protecting pride. No one closes a deal alone, and the deals that last are the ones everybody could look back on and call fair.

5. Understand your client, and put their interest first

The habit underneath every other habit is integrity. Understanding what a client wants from the transaction comes before anything we want out of it. When a difficult client has my team frustrated, they hear the same thing from me every time: You and I are not in the situation. They are.

So the call comes to me, the listening comes first, and the conversation ends in a better place, almost every time. Some deals were good for us and wrong for the client, and we walked away, because if it’s not good for them, it cannot be good for us.

Clients feel that. They come back, and they send their friends.

Sixteen years, five counties, every kind of market. Inside my team, any deal that hits a snag comes straight to my desk, and it gets fixed. Across the Lehigh Valley, when someone else’s deal starts dying, my phone is the one that rings.

The courtroom built these negotiation habits. Real estate just gave them a bigger docket.

Shabana Pathan is the founder and team lead of the Shabana Pathan Group at Keller Williams Real Estate. Get connected on Facebook and Instagram.