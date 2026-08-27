When real estate listing access becomes universal, trust becomes the actual product, Dezireh Eyn writes. How will you make sure you’re the one consumers trust?

Like most people in this business, I’ve been watching the Compass and Zillow debate with a lot of interest. It’s a fight worth paying attention to, and what happens here will shape how listings get marketed and distributed for years. But as a brokerage owner, I keep coming back to a different question. When this is over, what business are we actually in?

History doesn’t repeat itself exactly, but the economics underneath it tend to.

The music industry fought over streaming.

Newspapers fought over search.

Hotels spent years battling the OTAs.

Retail watched Amazon eat their lunch.

Every one of those industries hit a moment when technology fundamentally changed how consumers got to the product, and in every case, the debate got framed around distribution.

The more interesting story, in hindsight, was what happened after. Technology didn’t destroy value. It moved it.

The companies that came out strongest weren’t always the ones who won the distribution fight. More often, they were the ones who figured out where value had landed and started building there before everyone else caught on.

That’s the lens I’ve been trying to apply to what’s happening in our industry right now.

Where is the value in real estate listings?

I’ve been an independent brokerage owner long enough to know that the advantage was never scale. It’s always been the freedom to create value differently, and that distinction has always mattered. I think it’s about to matter more.

Luxury developers don’t wait until buyers are demanding wellness centers before putting them in buildings. Airlines order planes years before they’ll fly the routes those planes were built to serve.

Neither of those decisions is a response to today’s demand. They’re bets on tomorrow’s value, made with enough conviction to act before the market confirms them. Real estate is no different.

If listing distribution keeps moving toward democratization, and I believe it will, then distribution itself stops being a differentiator.

Consumers will have more access to listings than any generation before them. They’ll search faster, compare faster and walk into conversations more informed than ever. That doesn’t shrink the role of the brokerage. It moves it.

For a long time, brokerages competed on access: to listings, to information, to inventory. I don’t think that’s where the next generation of advantage gets built.

The future of brokerage won’t be defined by who controls the listings. It’ll be defined by who creates the most value after consumers have already found them.

The future lies in interpretation

The logic follows naturally from there. When information becomes abundant, interpretation becomes the thing worth having. When search gets frictionless, judgment fills the gap. When access becomes universal, trust becomes the actual product.

The question isn’t whether consumers will find the listing. They will, faster and more independently than ever. The question is what happens after they do and whether you’ve built something worth turning to at that point.

That’s why our own strategy has been shifting toward the things that are genuinely hard to replicate: deeper relationships, sharper market perspective, global connectivity, better advocacy, better judgment under pressure.

The advantage of being independent has never been the ability to outspend the large companies. It’s been the ability to move faster when the market shifts underneath you, and right now, the market is shifting.

The portal wars will settle eventually. They always do. Someone will be declared the winner, someone will claim the stronger position, and the industry press will spend a week dissecting what it all means.

Consumers will care far less than we think. They won’t remember who controlled listing distribution in 2026. They’ll remember:

Who helped them navigate one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives

Who steadied them when negotiations got hard

Who gave them real confidence when things felt uncertain

Who understood not just the property they were buying but the life they were trying to build

Technology has always changed how people find things. It has never changed their need for someone they trust.

That’s what I keep coming back to. The portal wars matter, but they’re a fight over the front door. The more important question, the one that will define which brokerages are still standing in 10 years, is what you’ve built on the other side of it.