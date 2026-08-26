There is a calmer move than cutting the price on your listing, coach Darryl Davis writes. Here is the tool and the simple math behind it.

Lately I’ve been hearing the same nervous question from agents: “Darryl, I’m worried about my listing. It’s been on the market a while, and it still hasn’t sold.” So, I ask the obvious thing: “How long has it been on the market?” Most of the time the answer is a few weeks.

I smile, because two or three weeks is not a long time, but I understand the panic. We just came off years where the market was so hot that a home sitting past the first weekend felt broken.

Agents who got licensed right before the pandemic have never seen a normal market. Plenty of veterans forgot what one even looks like. So, a perfectly healthy listing starts to feel off, and a nervous agent grabs the lever that feels like doing something: the price.

Here is the problem: A price cut made out of fear is not a strategy; it is a flinch. The fear behind it is almost always measured against the wrong market, or against no market at all.

The agent has no honest way to know if the listing is truly struggling or just moving at the normal speed of today’s market. So, emotion fills the gap, the seller pushes, and the agent ends up cast as the bad guy who wants to lower the price.

That is the exact problem we set out to solve. The idea is simple: Instead of guessing whether your listing is in trouble, you measure it against its real competition, the homes a buyer is weighing right alongside yours, and you let the numbers tell you where you stand.

A nervous hunch becomes a fact you can point to. If you have ever told yourself you are bad with numbers, relax. You are going to get this, because it all comes down to just three numbers, and those three numbers are the heart of the whole thing.

Your listing report card: The 3 numbers that run it

The first number is days on the market. That one is simply the clock. How long has this home been sitting?

The second number is views. That is how many people opened your listing online to take a look.

The third number is saves. That is how many people liked the home enough to tap the little heart and tuck it away to look at again later. A save is a buyer quietly raising a hand and saying, “I might want this one.”

Now, think of it like a store with a beautiful window display. The people walking by on the sidewalk are the foot traffic, and on Zillow, that foot traffic is everyone scrolling through the search results.

The ones who stop to look in the window are your views, the buyers who land on your listing and actually pause on it.

And the ones who like what they see and step inside? Those are your saves. A store owner wants bodies through the door. You want saves.

Here is why that third number matters most. Imagine two homes on the same street, same price, same day. The first one gets 100 views and two saves. The second one gets 100 views and 40 saves. The exact same crowd looked at both homes, but almost nobody wanted the first home, and a lot of people wanted the second.

Views only tell you a home was noticed. Saves tell you it was wanted. And wanting is the thing that turns into an offer.

The listing report card rule: Low score wins

Now, the score. Here is the one rule that trips everybody up, so read it twice. On the listing report card, a low score is good, and a high score is bad.

It works exactly like golf. In golf, you are not trying to pile up points. You are trying to keep your number as low as you can. Same here. A low number is your A on the report card. A high number is the grade you do not want to bring home.

What moves the number?

What makes the number go up or down? Here is the biggest lever: More saves push your score down, which is good.

Example: Say your listing has 100 views and 20 saves, and it lands at a 12. Now imagine 10 more buyers save it, so you are at 30 saves, with nothing else changed. That 12 drops to a 9. More people wanting the home earns a better grade, a lower number.

So really, the calculator asks one plain question about every home: How much do buyers want this place, and how fast are they showing it? Lots of saves, quickly, earns a low, winning number. A little interest, dragging on for weeks, earns a high, worried one.

The benchmark: Your passing line

Now for the part that makes it powerful. One home’s score, all by itself, still does not tell you much, the same way one test grade means nothing until you know the class average. So, the calculator takes all the competing homes you entered, adds up their scores, and finds the average. That average is your benchmark. It is the passing line for your price range, in your town, right now.

The math here is the kind you can do in your head. Say two competing homes score a 9 and a 13. Add them together; that is 22. Divide by two; that is 11. So, 11 is your benchmark, your passing line. Now look at your own listing.

If your listing scored an 8, you are below the line. You are beating the market. You can stop worrying, and you can tell your seller so.

If your listing scored a 13, you are above the line. The market is beating you, and now you know it as a fact, not a feeling. Something needs to change, and most of the time that something is the price, the photos or the marketing.

The more competitors you feed it, the truer the picture gets. Three is fine. Five or ten is better. This is not a full market analysis, and it is not trying to be. It is a fast, honest read on whether buyers want your home as much as they want the ones sitting right beside it.

Take it to the kitchen table

Here is where it changes your life. You print that report and set it on the kitchen table. Instead of arguing for a price cut, you simply say, “Here is how our home compares to the exact houses buyers are weighing against it right now.” The numbers deliver the hard news, so you never have to.

You stop being the bad guy who wants to drop the price, and you become the calm interpreter of the market, which is the job your seller hired you for in the first place. That is serving, not selling. That is coaching, not closing.

It is just as powerful before you ever take the listing. Bring it to a listing appointment, show a homeowner what you do for your clients, and watch their eyes. Nobody else walking through that door has anything like it. If they are a for-sale-by-owner already up on Zillow, you can even pull their own numbers and show them, gently, exactly where they stand.

And the idea is not just mine. Zillow’s own research found that listings earning around five saves a day tend to land an offer within a week, and 10 or more saves a day often sell above the asking price. Saves are not a vanity stat. They are the first sign of an offer on its way.

So, the next time a listing sits and your stomach tightens, do not reach for the price button on instinct. Run a report card, read the number, and let the market tell you the truth before you change a single thing.