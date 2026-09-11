Sellers want speed, price and certainty — but a shrinking buyer pool can get in the way, Luke Babich writes. Here’s how to address the mismatch early.

Many sellers want to close by a certain date, at a certain price and with a certain amount of confidence, but the market often has other plans. When there are fewer qualified buyers than sellers expect, it can cause difficult conversations.

The typical U.S. home costs around $403,000, but 63 percent of buyers say they can’t spend that much. Sellers wanting a high price and a quick sale are working with a smaller pool of buyers. The key is addressing that mismatch early before the listing stalls.

7 tips for when your seller’s timeline doesn’t match the market’s reality

1. Set expectations before you set the price

The best time to align expectations is before the for-sale sign ever goes in the yard. A seller who hears about a cooling market after you’ve already suggested a price reduction is more likely to see it as a personal failure, rather than a market shift.

Instead, bring current data into the pre-listing meeting, walking them through active inventory, recent closings and how long comparable homes are actually taking to sell. When a seller sees that timeline mapped out early, a future adjustment reads as strategy rather than defeat.

2. Separate their timeline from the market’s

Sellers usually have a real reason for their desired closing date, whether they’re starting school or a job, buying a new home or experiencing a major life event that simply can’t wait. Honor that timeline as legitimate, and then draw a clear line between the calendar they control and the market they don’t.

If they need to be out by a certain month, the market decides how many buyers see the home between now and then. Framing it as two separate clocks helps sellers understand that holding firm on price may delay their move-out date.

3. Let the comps do the talking

Nobody wants to hear their agent say their house is overpriced, but sellers may argue less after seeing a stack of recent sales. Pull a few comparable sales and their list-to-sold ratios. Then let the seller connect the dots. Days on market tends to be the most persuasive number because it’s neutral, public and makes the case that a home priced ambitiously is likely to sit longer.

4. Give them options that aren’t just ‘drop the price’

Staging, fresh photography, a better showing schedule and buyer concessions can all move a listing without touching the price. Many sellers are far more open to offering concessions than dropping the price, even when the two cost about the same.

When you offer a seller a variety of moves instead of a single ultimatum, they stay in the driver’s seat, and they tend to be far more receptive to a price adjustment once it’s genuinely the last option left.

5. Name the tradeoff, then let them choose

Some sellers will still want to test a higher number, and once in a while, it pays off. Rather than talk them out of it, walk them through what it means. Their home may linger on the market longer, and they may need to drop the price later. Framing it as their informed choice rather than a fight keeps the relationship intact either way.

6. Know when an honest conversation can’t wait

While a home stalls on the market, most sellers want to know if price is the reason. Many come around once they hear it plainly, although a few will choose to pull the listing and wait for a better market.

Your job is to keep them out of the worst-case scenario, where the home lingers so long that buyers start to wonder what’s wrong with it and the listing picks up a stigma that’s difficult to shake.

That stigma doesn’t just cost the seller. A trail of stale, overpriced listings is exactly the kind of thing that follows you as an agent. Having hard conversations early protects your reputation as much as their sale.

7. Keep the relationship pointed at the same goal

These strategies aren’t about talking sellers out of what they want. They’re about aligning what they want with what the market can actually deliver.

Document pricing conversations, revisit the data on a set cadence, and keep the tone collaborative throughout. Sellers who feel informed rather than managed are the ones who come back and send referrals, even when the market doesn’t cooperate.