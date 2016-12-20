Green means go. Yellow means caution. And red means stop. Small wonder that some industry observers have decried the tendency of many real estate websites to rate schools -- which are reportedly treated by some as a proxy for local racial makeup -- with traffic-light colors. ...
- The removal of traffic-light color coding from Zillow and Trulia's school ratings raises the possibility that public scrutiny can prompt real estate services to adjust their data practices.
- Zillow Group made the change in part "to reflect that GreatSchool ratings alone do not define school quality."
- The National Fair Housing Alliance is evaluating whether neighborhood data steers people away from neighborhoods with high concentrations of minorities.
Hacker Connect January 16 in New York
An event for and by the real estate tech community
Comments