Nashville agents, take note: Juliana Cox is up-and-coming, so you better be on your toes!

A transplant from Los Angeles who landed in Music City six years ago, Cox blends genuine Midwestern roots and the intense pace of her previous California lifestyle to create a powerful setup for 2017.

Starting out as a transaction coordinator for a top-producing team and lead generating only on weekends, she has made the transition to full-time solo agent.

Specializing in both people and systems, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Passionate about truly knowing people, Cox turned traditional networking on its heels and co-founded a women’s group called UrbanGirl Nashville.

What started as a way for transplants to find their way in a new city and gather friends along the journey grew over 11 months into a group of 250 women — all whom Juliana has greeted and grown relationships with.

Her ability to do this masterfully has put her in front of hundreds of leads, and because they know she cares, she’s their No. 1 go-to agent. In fact, in 2016, 60 percent of her transactions came as a result of this group.

Today, Cox talks to us about the how she’s making her splash on the real estate scene. She touches on the topics of mindset, ego and the things she’s learned about herself in making a major transition.

Get ready to be inspired; she will have your wheels turning on how you can follow her principles and even the model she’s began in your own market.

If you ever wanted to know how you could “pay” and get paid, this is the show you won’t want to miss.



