Take a peek inside Kansas City real estate agent Rachel Kilmer’s relationship marketing playbook that helped grow her business and referrals. The greatest growth opportunity comes from reaching out and celebrating people, Jimmy Burgess writes.

When most agents think about growth, they go straight to lead generation. But one of the most overlooked opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth isn’t finding new people. It’s taking better care of the people you already know.

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Rachel Kilmer is a Kansas City agent who averaged 74 percent year-over-year growth during her first five years in real estate. While many people look at her social media presence and assume that’s the primary reason for her success, Kilmer is quick to redirect the credit.

The foundation of her business isn’t social media. It’s relationships. More specifically, it’s a consistent commitment to showing appreciation to the people who have supported her business through thoughtful gifts delivered via pop-bys to stay top of mind.

It started before she ever closed a deal

From the beginning of her career, even before she was successful, Kilmer invested in relationships. Before she had even closed her first transaction, she purchased miniature bundt cakes from a local bakery, packaged them with a bow and a business card and personally delivered them to approximately 80 people she knew.

Friends

Family

Parents of her children’s friends

Anyone she believed might support her new career

She understood something many agents miss: Relationships are built long before they’re needed. That simple gesture became the first step in a strategy that continues to drive her business today.

Marketing in real life

One of my favorite concepts she shared is what she calls “Marketing IRL” — marketing in real life. Today, she plans her entire year of client events, pop-bys and relationship touches months before the year begins.

Using a large paper calendar and color-coded system, she strategically maps out client appreciation events, pop-bys and communication opportunities to ensure she’s consistently staying in touch without overwhelming people.

Her goal isn’t constant promotion. Her goal is consistent presence. She wants there to be no month where clients receive nothing from her. That’s an important distinction. Many agents communicate only when they need something. The most successful relationship marketers communicate because they genuinely want to provide value and stay connected.

The surprising number every agent should know

One of the most interesting parts of our conversation centered around investment. Many agents wonder how much they should spend on client appreciation. Over the years, she has spent approximately 7 percent of her gross commission income on client events, pop-bys and relationship marketing.

Some years were higher. Some years were lower. But what stood out was something else. The only year she experienced a decline in production came immediately after the year she spent the least on relationship marketing.

While that’s not scientific proof, it certainly reinforces something many top producers already know: Staying top of mind matters. Relationships require investment. And often, the highest-return marketing activities aren’t digital at all.

3 pop-by ideas agents can use immediately

Kilmer shared three pop-by ideas she’s done and that agents can implement regardless of their budget.

4th of July celebration kits

One of her favorite summer pop-bys includes:

Mini American flags

Freeze pops

Sparklers

Small novelty fireworks

A branded lighter, flashlight or sunscreen item

A personalized note

These can be packaged together in red, white and blue bags or branded bags, depending on your budget. The total cost can be less than a few dollars per household, but the impact is significant because it arrives at a time when people are feeling patriotic and less overwhelmed than they often are during the holidays.

Mother’s Day mimosa kits

This was one of her most successful client appreciation pop-by gifts, and it can be utilized for other significant days for moms like the first day back to school, the first day of summer, or as she did, Mother’s Day.

She packaged these gifts in small boxes filled with:

Mini orange juice bottles

Mini champagne bottles

Sparkling grape juice

Personalized notes

She created an experience that felt personal and thoughtful. What made it especially effective was that it targeted a specific member of the household. Instead of creating something for everyone, she created something that made moms feel seen and appreciated.

Team spirit baskets

Living in Kansas City, Kilmer leverages the excitement around the Kansas City Chiefs.

Her football-themed pop-bys have included:

Team-colored pom-poms

Schedule magnets

Small branded footballs

Personalized notes

The lesson extends far beyond football.

Every market has something people rally around:

Professional sports teams

College athletics

Local traditions

Community events

Finding ways to connect with those passions creates opportunities for deeper relationships.

Why this works

At its core, Kilmer’s strategy isn’t really about gifts. It’s about thoughtfulness. Most people don’t remember the dollar value of what you gave them. They remember how you made them feel.

In an industry where consumers are constantly being marketed to, appreciation stands out. When clients feel celebrated rather than sold to, relationships deepen. When relationships deepen, referrals increase. When referrals increase, businesses grow.

That’s exactly what Rachel Kilmer’s story demonstrates.

Many agents are searching for the next lead generation tactic, social media trend or AI tool that will transform their business. Those things certainly have value. But sometimes the greatest growth opportunity is much simpler. Reach out. Show appreciation. Celebrate people.

While technology continues to change, one thing remains constant: People still want to do business with people who make them feel valued. And that may be the most scalable growth strategy of all.

Connect with Rachel Kilmer on Instagram.