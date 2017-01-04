Several months ago, an article was published on Realestatebusiness.com.au titled, “Disruption is coming but it ain’t Purplebricks.” The headline and the article prompted me to respond, because U.K. fixed-fee agency Purplebricks is absolutely the type of disruption that is coming to the real estate industry ...
- Purplebricks, the U.K. fixed-fee agency, is making waves and gaining traction.
- Disruption is going to come from a company that offers a superior experience at a superior price.
- It's foolish to dismiss a new entrant because they don’t fit your idea of what a disruptive player looks like.
Hacker Connect January 16 in New York
An event for and by the real estate tech community
Comments