While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

This week’s deals

January 3

Re/Max Northern Illinois announced a partnership with real estate marketing company Circlepix to bring automation marketing services to its network of offices and brokers. “We see Circlepix’s automation marketing as a pioneering product in the industry that we are excited to integrate into our larger technology and marketing efforts,” said Casey Reagan, Chief Technology Officer of Re/Max Northern Illinois, in a statement. “PIXmarketing’s tools will allow agents to focus more on being agents and better market their listings as a result of this program.”

January 4

First American Mortgage Solutions announced an integration with LoanLogics, which will provide LoanLogics users with streamlined access to First American’s FraudGuard. “LoanLogics is committed to ensuring our clients have the tools they need, when they need them,” said Craig Riddell, senior vice president and chief business officer for LoanLogics, in a statement. “By continually expanding our LoanHD network with the addition of best-of-breed solutions like FraudGuard, we’re helping our clients drive toward zero defects, improve their loan manufacturing process and reduce cost, while increasing the efficiency of audit reviews through technology and automation.”

January 5

Dotloop, a real estate transaction management platform, announced that virtual brokerage Real has signed an agreement to bring dotloop services to all of its agents. “Today’s real estate cannot work without the type of system dotloop provides,” said Tamir Poleg , Real co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement. “Transaction management is a key component for every brokerage and it is a service we provide our agents — free of charge — to help them become more productive. I think this partnership speaks directly to Real’s vision to make our agents’ lives better.”

Simplifile, which provides real estate document collaboration and recording technologies, announced that four new Wyoming counties have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network. “This is a terrific development for Wyoming settlement agents and county recorders, who have long expressed an interest in modernizing their recording processes,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile, in a statement.

January 6

Detroit-based Rock Holdings, parent to several leading fintech companies, including Quicken Loans, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA from their parent, Core Digital Media. “We are passionate about online technology, and its importance in the finance and education spaces,” said Graham Skidmore, Vice President of Rock Holdings, in a statement. “Through these acquisitions, and the planned capital investments, we are confident these businesses will continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”