What could homesellers possibly be scared of? After all, they're the ones holding the cards, right ...
- Selling a home can be a complicated process that stirs up numerous fears for sellers.
- Although sellers select the offers, once under contract, buyers tend to control the transaction through their contingencies and required conditions to close.
- Selling fears are both tangible and intangible, some driven by concrete challenges (property condition, lot, location or layout) and others unknown until the property comes on the market.
