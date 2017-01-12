Strong networking and face-to-face relationships are vital to any real estate business.

But with the rampant use of social media, new tools are available for agents to leverage on clients’ behalf. From Facebook to geo-targeted ads to drones, agents have more opportunities than ever to successfully market and close on a listing.

Here are five ways you can maximize Facebook to sell your next listing.

Events

Once limited to the real estate section of papers and circulars, open house listings on digital platforms such as Facebook Events can now reach thousands of interested buyers within minutes.

The data gleaned from an event posting can offer great insight into how the property is being received; RSVPs, comments, likes and shares all provide immediate feedback.

Albums

Agents have an invaluable tool through Facebook Albums to create a visually appealing storybook of the property’s top selling features.

In addition to showcasing that dream kitchen or expansive walk-in closet, the best feature of Facebook Albums is perhaps its “shareability” function.

Buyers can tag their spouse, friend or family member on this “must see” property. Potential buyers are the ones diligently searching social media and tagging their agent on the properties they want to visit. Within minutes, agents can respond to comments and set up a showing.

Geo-targeted ads

With today’s mobile-enabled society, many buyers are looking for new listings on their phones.

Agents have the opportunity to reach a geo-targeted audience based on location, socio-economic criteria, buyer interests (i.e., hiking, if a property is near great trails) and more.

This extends agents’ marketing reach exponentially to target ad listings, especially for properties you represent outside your local area.

For example, a Sacramento property hundreds of miles from our headquarters was successfully marketed through a series of geo-marketing ads that drilled down to surrounding neighborhoods.

The property was sold to a neighbor who would not have been aware of the listing if not for the ad that reached her social media feed.

Drone videography and Google Earth

Drone videos and Google Earth zoom features are increasingly being used to help sell the lifestyle of a property.

A modest investment in securing awe-inspiring video can be recouped with a quick closing.

One property near a remote area at the California border was supported with picturesque video of Mount Shasta, which generated greater interest and a final sale from a buyer in Oregon who saw the footage on Facebook.

Social media metrics

Facebook delivers valuable data that can be culled from organic or paid social media content.

Engagements, clicks, likes, share, comments are all data used that refines your messaging on a property and creates opportunity to engage with potential buyers and achieve the ultimate goal of a successful closing.

Aaron Zapata is a licensed real estate broker and ranked in the top 1 percent nationwide among Realtors. Impact Properties, Inc. is a real estate agency serving all of Southern California. Connect with Aaron on Facebook or Twitter.