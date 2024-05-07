The Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group is boomeranging back to Compass after three years away to launch its own brick-and-mortar office in Laguna Beach.

A leading team out of one of Coldwell Banker’s highest earning offices has left the firm to boomerang back to Compass after three years away, Compass has informed Inman.

Broker associate Marcus Skenderian and his five-person Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group joined Compass in 2019. Two years later, the team left for Coldwell Banker Newport Beach, the brand’s No. 1 office by MLS sales volume. Now, the team has returned to Compass to strengthen its position in the community by launching its own brick-and-mortar office in Laguna Beach.

Skenderian is a native of Laguna Beach and has operated as a real estate agent for nearly 20 years. He formed the team roughly 17 years ago, and since then, the Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group has closed more than $500 million in sales volume.

“We are so thrilled to be returning to our homes right here in Laguna Beach and at Compass,” Skenderian said in a statement.

“Compass has the best tools and technology in the industry, allowing us to operate at efficiencies we’ve only been dreaming of for the past three years. Plus, we’re working under an inspiring, visionary leader committed to being the best and providing the best, including an expansive, collaborative national and global network, an overwhelming support team, and an open, vibrant culture. Knowing that we are back with like-minded people committed to our business and communities feels motivating and inspires us to push the boundaries of our success. It feels so good to be back home at Compass.”

The team, which operates across Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, Newport Coast, Crystal Cove, Dana Point and surrounding areas, has more than 30 years of industry experience, collectively. Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group members have backgrounds in commercial real estate, architecture, construction and development, which inform their practice as agents.

In 2023, the Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group closed $63 million in annual sales, including repping both sides of a $8.15 million sale on Gaviota in Laguna Beach, and a record sale of the most expensive single-family empty lot ever recorded in Laguna Beach.

“With his deep understanding of the local market and firm dedication to his community, we could not be happier to have Marcus and his team return home to Compass,” Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting their growth.”

Skenderian’s family has been in Laguna Beach for three generations, which has afforded him unique insight into the community that he is able to bring to each transaction. His father, Morris Skenderian, is one of the area’s notable architects.

Skenderian has been an active member of the community, serving as vice president and director on the Laguna Board of Realtors and president of Laguna Beach School Power, as well as other local committees.

Some of the team’s current listings include a four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family property at 901 Summit Drive for $4.99 million, as well as 966 Coast View Drive, a property with approved plans to build that features views of Catalina Island and Main Beach.

