Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

January 17

PCLender, a loan origination system provider, announced that Joseph (Joe) Langner has been named president. “I am very pleased to welcome Joe as president of PCLender,” said Lionel Urban, CEO, in a statement. “He has tremendous mortgage, financial and technology experience, and is a great asset to our executive team as we continue to expand our lender customer base and strategic vendor relationships.”

Latter & Blum, a full-service real estate brokerage in the Gulf South, appointed Paul Dunkle as Director of Corporate Services. “Paul will be responsible for the development and oversight of Latter & Blum’s relocation and referral businesses for its Agents in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas,” said the company in a statement.

Tere Proctor has joined Chicago-based @properties as president of the Tere Proctor Group at @properties. “We’re very excited to have Tere join our team and add her considerable experience and talent to the firm,” said @properties co-founder Thaddeus Wong in a statement. “Experienced, top-producers like Tere choose @properties because they gain the highest level of support, marketing and technology, allowing them to provide exceptional service to very sophisticated clients.”

January 18

CalyxSoftware, which provides mortgage software, announced that Patrice Power has joined the company as Director of Marketing. “Patrice’s industry knowledge combined with her positive attitude and leadership skills make her an excellent new addition to the Calyx team,” said Bob Dougherty, vice president of business development, in a statement. “I’m confident that her skills and insights will further strengthen our brands and create greater awareness of our solutions as we continue to expand and enhance our offerings.”

DocuSign hired a new CEO, Daniel Springer.

Compass announced that it has hired Maëlle Gavet as chief operating officer. “As we continue to build the twenty-first century real estate industry leader, we sought to strengthen our management team by hiring an experienced operator with an impressive track record leading technology-driven businesses through rapid growth,” said CEO Robert Reffkin. “We found this and much more in Maëlle Gavet.”

January 19

Joseph A. Zavac has been named the 2017 president of the Ohio Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.

