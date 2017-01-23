AgentTechnology

Matterport brings virtual-reality app for 3-D home tours to iPhones

Product release could strengthen value of tours to agents and homebuyers
  • Now 3-D provider's virtual reality (VR) app runs on both Android and Apple devices.
  • The app lets homebuyers use a smartphone in combination with a VR headset to explore immersive 3-D home tours from Matterport in VR.

Prospective homebuyers can now use their iPhones in combination with headsets to saunter about 3-D home tours in virtual reality (VR). Matterport — which provides 3-D home tours viewable on desktop and smartphone screens, as well as in VR — has brought a VR app ...

