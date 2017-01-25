Are you a Realtor, a team member or a small broker? Can you write well? Do you have have a degree in English, or did your mother or grade school teacher show you how to write, to pace your words in the active voice with strong verbs?

Do you have a point of view? Do you have a system or experiences selling real estate that you are dying to share with others?

Are you looking to expand your network by showing off your stuff to tens of thousands of the smartest and most successful real estate professionals in the world?

Then become a contributing writer, video contributor or podcaster for Inman News and begin to network with the world!

Inman contributors receive a byline and a credit line with links back to their websites. Ideally, your article should be about 600 words. Graphics are a bonus, as long as they support the story.

“Writing for Inman News allows us to reach a broad audience that’s willing to engage in the bold — and sometimes uncomfortable — conversations that push the real estate industry forward,” said Sam DeBord, managing broker with Seattle Homes Group.

Send samples of your writing (or just take the plunge and send a contribution) to Inman editor Amber Taufen at Amber@inman.com.

Also, we may be interested in your libraries of podcasts, blogs or videos. Would your content backlogs be engaging for people in other markets? We are not seeking local content but universal lessons, advice and insights that would be relevant to real estate professionals anywhere.

“Writing for Inman news has made me smarter, and because I can never be smart enough, I just keep writing,” said Minnesota Realtor Teresa Fisher Boardman.

Email Amber Taufen with your samples or writing contributions.