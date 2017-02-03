Agent

5 ways to deal with ‘I’d prefer a more seasoned listing agent’

How to help seller clients see value beyond your industry years
  • Make sure a prospective client knows your stats.
  • Express how you're willing make up for any doubts they have with the sweat of hard work and personalized service.
  • Tease out more specifics from an on-the-fence seller: "What does 'seasoned,' or 'experienced' mean to you?" If it's solely time in the business, then there's an opportunity to redirect the conversation.

Put five minutes on the clock; it’s overtime. You just tied with another real estate agent in a competition fiercer than the NBA’s ever seen: the listing presentation ...

