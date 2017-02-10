A jury has ordered Zillow Group to pay $8.24 million in statutory damages for infringing photo company VHT's copyright on images displayed on Zillow Digs, according to a Feb. 9 SEC filing. The digital real estate giant intends to immediately appeal the decision.VHT filed a federal copyright infringement suit against Zillow Group in July 2015. The photography company alleged that Zillow Group had been stealing tens of thousands of VHT’s photos and illegally using them for its own profit and gain.The parties squared off on that issue at a Seattle jury trial starting Jan. 23., with t
Zillow Group plans to appeal $8M photo copyright verdict
VHT awarded damages in jury trial
