While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

This week’s deals

February 7

Motto Mortgage, an mortgage brokerage franchise and the second member of Re/Max Holdings, announced that its offering of mortgage brokerage franchise opportunities is now effective in Maryland.

Swanepoel T3 Group announced a new MLS consulting division, T3 MLS. MLS specialist Kevin McQueen will lead the division.

February 8

The Level Up Group of Keller Williams Realty is expanding its reach from San Francisco to include cities from South San Francisco to Palo Alto. “The expanded territory gives buyers, sellers and investors even greater opportunities under the guise of real estate insiders who are intimately aware of the region’s market,” said the company in a statement.

Qualia, a provider of title settlement software, announced it has completed an integration with Stewart, a provider of title insurance. “Through the integration with Stewart Access, title agents will be able to obtain Stewart rate information, create title policy jackets and issue Closing Protection Letters (CPLs) directly within Qualia,” said the companies in a release.

­­Your Castle Real Estate has acquired boutique brokerage Live Urban Real Estate in Denver. “Your Castle will operate the agency separately as a free­standing brokerage dedicated to residential home buyers and sellers in Denver and its near suburbs,” said the companies in a statement.

February 9

Century 21 Peak announced the acquisition of Century 21 Prestige in Upland, California, “as part of its bold five-year initiative to expand the company’s presence and market share throughout Southern California,” the companies stated.

