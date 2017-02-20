AgentBrokerage

Podcast: Crazy sh*t in real estate: Episode 7 — Painful home inspections

The nicest properties don't always have the nicest clients
Published 3 hours ago
Leigh Brown
by
  • Not that we should have to say this, but don’t punch your home inspector in the face.
  • Rather than do a pre-inspection, just hire licensed roofers, plumbers, electricians, to come out and check out your property.
  • If you’re distracting the home inspector with questions, you’re increasing the likelihood of something being missed.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Think working as a home inspector is a cake-walk? Tell that to today’s guest, Russ Hensel, who’s been forced to endure some pretty brutal inspections, including one when the homeowner decided to punch him in the face.


Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown

Article image credited to SpeedKingz / Shutterstock.com

Comments