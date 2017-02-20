Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Think working as a home inspector is a cake-walk? Tell that to today’s guest, Russ Hensel, who’s been forced to endure some pretty brutal inspections, including one when the homeowner decided to punch him in the face.



Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown