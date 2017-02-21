arlo sky

A luxury consumer brand takes flight: The Arlo Skye story

The founder and CEO of the high-end company talks about how to create desire among exclusive customers
by
| 5 min

"The idea behind luxury is that it's timeless," said luxury luggage brand CEO and co-founder Mayur Bhatnagar on stage at Inman Connect New York. Hear how he built his brand to appeal to high-end customers....