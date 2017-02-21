Josh HarleyFathom Realty founder and CEO, Joshua Harley, doesn't like to use the term "100-percent commission brokerage" to describe his fast-growing firm because these companies have reputations as simply "license warehouses," he says.He prefers to describe Fathom, which started in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2010, as a full-service brokerage that offers the industry’s best commission plans. The beginnings of Fathom Harley had the idea to launch Fathom after being a real estate agent for a relatively short time in 2009 with Keller Williams, followed by an underwhelming experience with a 100-percent commission brokerage.A lead generator at Keller Williams, he had built a team of 10 (plus himself) at the Keller Williams Realty McKinney office.Though he thinks very highly of the franchisor, after a year he felt he was providing all the leads and was beginning to resent the commission split. So he decided he would try the team with a 100-percent commission brokerage based ...