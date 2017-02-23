For years, I have read and listened to complaints about how low the bar is for becoming a real estate agent and about how many “bad agents” we have as a result.Often agents are asked how we can raise standards. How is that working?We have that “DANGER” Report to warn us about those bad, unethical and incompetent agents who are bringing us all down and who could possibly cause the job of real estate agent to vanish.There is a solution to the problem that isn’t being fully explored. Instead of looking to real estate agents for solutions, we could put the burden on brokers. What about the brokers? If real estate brokers supervised their agents -- as is their job and is required by law -- we would be able to easily help the bad players improve their skills and competency, or they could be let go.Real estate licensees are required to work under a licensed broker, and that give brokers control.It isn’t hard at all for a brokerage to sever ties with a real es...