Brad Inman says we need to improve the real estate transaction. He’s right. The only question I have is who the “we” is.Here’s what I mean. Inman argues in "Why homesellers demand better than a shaky real estate labyrinth" that the growth of well-funded “we will buy your home for cash in three days” companies such as OpenDoor point to a screaming need in the industry to simplify the real estate transaction.He points out that a real estate transaction taking months to close is ridiculous in an era where you can pretty much buy anything you want in the world and have it at your front door tomorrow.And he’s right, sort of. He’s identified the right problem, but he might not be addressing the right audience.That is, Inman seems to take his argument as a challenge to “brokers and top agents.” And I agree with him that we’re not doing enough to make the transaction easier or better.Certainly, if you look at the way brokers and agents have innovated o...