Why is it important to have an abundance mindset, and how can you reveal your own scarcity mindset in order to counteract it?

Many of us have scarcity in our thoughts and actions, and this holds us back from doing so much more than we’re doing right now.

Ask yourself questions like, “if leads were unlimited, how would I react and change my business?”

Our scarcity mindset is revealed when opportunities don’t pan out the way we’d hoped.

Do you see each opportunity as the only one out there, or do you believe that the world is abundant in how it provides opportunities?

You don’t want to interact with that client or lead as if it’s the only opportunity you’re going to get. Believe that there’s a reason for a failure and use it as a learning opportunity.

On this episode of Real Estate Uncensored, we discuss:

Client communication and avoiding the feeling of service insecurity

How to handle the “I already know the value of my home” objection

The scarcity mindset vs. the the abundance mindset

How to avoid absorbing a scarcity mindset from the news and mindset

It has been proven that the brain responds more to the negative than the positive. Positivity in the form of the abundance and growth mindsets help you overcome the negative.

This becomes even more important when we’re faced with challenges and miss opportunities. If we let ourselves absorb a scarcity mindset, we limit ourselves and get in our own way to success.

Matt Johnson is the CEO of Pursuing Results, a podcast production and PR firm, as well as co-host of real estate podcasts and video series.