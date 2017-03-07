As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Jennifer Egbert, who thrives in what she calls the small luxury real estate community of Boulder, Colorado.

Listen in to hear how she:

Throws cost-effective client appreciation parties

Plans her production goals down to the week (last year she had $30 million in dollar volume production, with bigger goals for 2017)

Operates with one assistant — a transaction coordinator — and a social media marketer

Follows up with all of her clients so that they understand Egbert is their “trusted advocate”

Learned from her biggest mistakes: desperate hires and not practicing what she preaches

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Angela Raab