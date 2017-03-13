Why Cuba’s living nostalgia reminds me of U.S. real estate

HAVANA, CUBA -- For me and for many U.S. visitors, Cuba presents a quandary.Standing still for 58 years without the benefits nor the downsides of modernism, the iconic island seems broken and messy, but it is also a rest from excessive consumption and our digital looniness.Simpler and slower, Cuba still has operating phone booths while we rocket forward on G5. Uber in Cuba is hitchhiking, while you'll see few strollers and no iPads for the kids who instead play freely in the streets.Individual ambition, freedom to come and go as you wish and financial success is frowned upon or forbidden, but everyone has a job, and the government provides universal health care, a free education and a guaranteed income.More than anything, Cuba represents living nostalgia. A natural response to change It reminded me of how we do real estate today in the U.S.; it too is wedded to the past and often resistant to change.I recently witnessed that yearning for another time when I was...