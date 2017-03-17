Jamie Ridge knows local public policy decisions can have a big effect on home sales.Ridge is president and CEO of the Suburban Realtors Alliance (SRA). The 11,000-member agency handles all of the local government affairs of three Realtor associations in the four Southeast Pennsylvania counties they operate in.Effective January 2, a new Pennsylvania state law prevents municipalities from holding up home sales due to minor property maintenance violations. Good news, right?But SRA's market area has 238 municipalities, each with their own rules and regulations regarding home sales, including local property inspection ordinances.Jamie Ridge"We’re really the only watchdogs," Ridge told Inman in an interview. "When it comes to real estate transactions, the local associations really end up being the monitor of those ordinances. That’s our big job."SRA may well get some help with that job from the local MLS.That would be the newest mega MLS in the nation, Brig...
