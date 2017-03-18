While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

Coldwell Banker acquired the assets of Sam Armstrong Realty Inc., which did business as Coldwell Banker Armstrong Properties in Riverside, Calif. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC. “We have been strategically looking to connect our inland footprint with just the right sales force and harmonized company culture and found our match in Coldwell Banker Armstrong Properties. We identified this family business running rich in local heritage with a solid community focus and industry integrity as the next place where Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage would help more buyers and sellers of real estate,” said Jamie Duran, president of the Orange County, San Diego and Desert operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in a statement.

The San Francisco Association of Realtors (SFAR) secured its position for a 2017 deployment of Remine’s Big Data Intelligence platform. “Remine has significantly improved the property data search for Realtors,” said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR, in a statement. “Their software provides new possibilities in marketing as well as researching possible sales leads.” Remine delivers predictive analytics and big data visualizations to real estate professionals exclusively through their MLS.

SmartZip Analytics acquired Reach150, a referral management platform focused on relationship businesses. In parallel, SmartZip received a strategic growth equity investment from Toba Capital, a key investor in Reach150, to fuel product and market development of the combined solutions.“For relationship and referral-based businesses like real estate and lending, the key to efficient customer growth is to target both new prospects and past contacts with focused messaging that resonates,” said SmartZip president and CEO Avi Gupta in a statement.

This week’s deals

March 13

Michael Saunders & Company announced its continued support of Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles, part of a multi-year commitment announced last year. “Not only is the spring training season an exciting time for baseball fans in this region, it is also one of the best times of the year to visit Florida,” said Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company, in a statement. “Sports tourism is a growing industry and a priority for the Visit Sarasota organization. Both Michael Saunders & Company and the Baltimore Orioles are committed to growing sports tourism in this region, and this partnership underscores its importance for the greater Sarasota community.”

March 14

ShowcaseMiami Realty, Inc., merged with Keller Williams Coral Gables/Coconut Grove, bringing several experienced agents and some rising newcomers along with broker-owner Jason Smith and team leader-business strategist Maria Elena Arias of Keller Williams.

Attom Data Solutions announced that MLS analytics provided by Clear Capital will now be available for licensing to Attom clients.“This partnership forms a perfect union between two organizations focused on providing data and analytics solutions to inform decision making,” said Kevin Marshall, president and co-founder of Clear Capital, in a statement. “Attom has been providing data-driven solutions for more than two decades with a mission of increasing real estate transparency.

March 15

Realty One Group announced its plans to expand the franchise network into the New York metropolitan area, including Manhattan. “New York City is a gateway to America and a hub for foreign investment,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO, in a statement. “Realty ONE Group’s presence in the Big Apple is a major factor in our expansion into Europe and other international markets.”

