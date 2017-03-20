Whether your clients are first-time buyers or homeowners listing their property in a red-hot market, are you able to articulate how you can help them save money on their real estate transaction?When you ask agents how they keep more money in their clients’ pocketbooks, some say they’re good negotiators. Others provide coupons to save money on moving, home improvement or perhaps a list of where to get rebates on energy-saving appliances.What else can you do? Check out the list below and earn your clients’ gratitude and future referrals for years to come. 1. Inform first-time buyers According to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2017 Aspiring Home Buyer Profile, 87 percent of non-owners believe a down payment of 10 percent or more is necessary to buy a home while 39 percent believe they need more than 20 percent.These people are usually ecstatic to learn they can purchase much earlier than they have planned, especially with increased interest rates looming o...