Have you ever wondered what it would take to have your real estate business filled with clients who appreciate you, are fun to work with and who regularly send you referrals? The process is much easier than you might think.You probably have heard of the Law of Attraction, but do you know how to apply it to attract your ideal client?If not, follow these steps.1. Create your personal top 10 client listThe first step in this process is to examine what you have already attracted in your business, both the great clients as well as those you wish you never met.To do this, look through your CRM of past clients and pick out the your personal top 10 best clients ever. List each name on a sheet of paper or on your mobile device.2. What made them the best? As you remember the transaction(s) you did together, what exactly made them your best client?Were they easy and fun to work with? Were they always prompt about returning their paperwork? When there was a probl...