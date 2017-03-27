Why smart home technology can help you sell your listing

Most real estate agents are pretty savvy these days when it comes to using technology in selling homes. Online marketing, text response systems and apps meant for agents can all help them reach the right buyers for their listings.But what about technology that actually resides in your listings? With the increasing availability of smart home technology, agents may find the more advanced, "smarter" homes appeal to more buyers, get better prices and even sell faster. By the numbers In 2015, market reports valued the "smart" home automation market at $4.4 billion. But by 2020, experts estimate that the smart home industry will be worth over $21 billion. A huge jump in just five years. But there's more.A 2016 study found that nearly half of Americans either already own or plan on installing smart home technology. And 70 percent of those who have this type of technology in their home said they'd be more likely to buy another smart home product.Perhaps most telling is that 72 pe...