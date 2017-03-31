Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Mobile-first software Chime helps agents launch IDX-powered websites and online marketing campaigns, then captures and manages the subsequent leads in its CRM suite.This month the company launched two major updates, keeping its promise of introducing at least one new feature every month. BombBomb video email account holders can now link any pre-recorded message in the signature of a Chime-generated email.That combines convenience with flair, as BombBomb is known for turning clinical, business-like messages into relatable, engaging dialogues.For now, those messages are still created and edited from your BombBomb account, but work is underway to allow Chime users to record directly from its interface.March also saw the integration of realtor.com accounts with Chime. Agents who advertise on the Move Inc.-owned product can now use Chime as their CRM an...
- Real estate agents are behind their own customers when it comes to leveraging industry technology. Chime wants to change that with a zealous integration approach and standout user experience.
