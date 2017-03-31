Which brokerages across the country are absolutely killing it? Which ones are doing tons of volume — and which ones are getting tons of clients and locking down transaction sides?

Real estate consulting firm Real Trends has just released its annual report of the top 500 brokerages for 2017, by both transaction sides and volume. NRT, which operates Realogy‘s company-owned real estate brokerages, topped the list for both sides and volume for what NRT says is the 20th year in a row.

The rankings are based on data provided by each brokerage — brokerages that do not provide any data are excluded from the rankings.

Here are the top 10 brokerages in each category.

Real Trends rankings by sides

NRT LLC, Madison, New Jersey, 337,780 HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, 245,154 Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 90,016 Long & Foster Companies, Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, 81,032 RealtyOneGroup, Irvine, California, 44,182 Keller Williams Realty, Go Management Offices, Arlington, Texas, 33,769 Crye-Leike Realtors, Memphis, Tennessee, 29,314 RealHome Services and Solutions Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, 27,830 Real Estate One, Southfield, Michigan, 26,923 HomeSmart LLC, Scottsdale, Arizona, 24,381

Real Trends rankings by volume

NRT LLC, Madison, New Jersey, $166,022,150,000 HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, $86,009,311,021 Long & Foster Companies, Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, $28,934,452,173 Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Huntington Station, New York, $24,551,000,000 Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $16,776,143,161 RealtyOneGroup, Irvine, California, $15,236,117,192 Alain Pinel Realtors, Saratoga, California, $11,179,788,519 Pacific Union International – John Aaroe Group, San Francisco, California, $10,149,289,868 William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance, Shelton, Connecticut, $9,327,114,682 Keller Williams Realty, Go Management Offices, Arlington, Texas, $8,780,944,541

Inman plans to update this story with commentary from Real Trends as it arrives; check back later for more.

Email Amber Taufen

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!