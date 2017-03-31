Which brokerages across the country are absolutely killing it? Which ones are doing tons of volume — and which ones are getting tons of clients and locking down transaction sides?
Real estate consulting firm Real Trends has just released its annual report of the top 500 brokerages for 2017, by both transaction sides and volume. NRT, which operates Realogy‘s company-owned real estate brokerages, topped the list for both sides and volume for what NRT says is the 20th year in a row.
The rankings are based on data provided by each brokerage — brokerages that do not provide any data are excluded from the rankings.
Here are the top 10 brokerages in each category.
Real Trends rankings by sides
- NRT LLC, Madison, New Jersey, 337,780
- HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, 245,154
- Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 90,016
- Long & Foster Companies, Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, 81,032
- RealtyOneGroup, Irvine, California, 44,182
- Keller Williams Realty, Go Management Offices, Arlington, Texas, 33,769
- Crye-Leike Realtors, Memphis, Tennessee, 29,314
- RealHome Services and Solutions Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, 27,830
- Real Estate One, Southfield, Michigan, 26,923
- HomeSmart LLC, Scottsdale, Arizona, 24,381
Real Trends rankings by volume
- NRT LLC, Madison, New Jersey, $166,022,150,000
- HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, $86,009,311,021
- Long & Foster Companies, Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, $28,934,452,173
- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Huntington Station, New York, $24,551,000,000
- Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, $16,776,143,161
- RealtyOneGroup, Irvine, California, $15,236,117,192
- Alain Pinel Realtors, Saratoga, California, $11,179,788,519
- Pacific Union International – John Aaroe Group, San Francisco, California, $10,149,289,868
- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance, Shelton, Connecticut, $9,327,114,682
- Keller Williams Realty, Go Management Offices, Arlington, Texas, $8,780,944,541
Inman plans to update this story with commentary from Real Trends as it arrives; check back later for more.
