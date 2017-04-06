Move Inc., the owner of realtor.com, has hired Chung Meng Cheong as its new chief product officer to "accelerate product development" and improve realtor.com's user experience.He will fill the shoes of Tapan Bhat, who joined Move in late 2015 but left for NerdWallet in November, said Move spokeswoman Janice McDill.Cheong joins Move from investment guidance provider Financial Engines, where he served as executive vice president of product management and consumer marketing.Chung Meng CheongDuring Cheong's tenure there, he "transformed the company's product strategy and user experience, reaccelerating revenue growth and doubling product usage," according to Move."Chung is a seasoned leader with deep product expertise and a strong record of creating great consumer experiences that drive growth," said Move CEO Ryan O'Hara in a statement. "Most importantly, he shares our belief that technology can play an invaluable role in helping to simplify the homebuying ...
