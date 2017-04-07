How can you leverage your real estate video so you can capture the most valuable eyeballs? And how does content help you exploit your niche?

Gene Volpe of GVI Media uses neighborhood-themed content to grow a following and a brand. Learn how in this featured highlight clip from Real Estate Uncensored.



“Most people don’t really care about specific service needs unless they need it right then, but they do care about their neighborhoods.” – Gene Volpe

Watch the full episode.

Identifying and implementing what moves the needle in your business and personal life is the key to real estate success.

If you want to stay ahead of the curve, you need to pay attention and be more intentional.

In the same way you don’t wake up and start the day without cleaning yourself up, you can’t successfully start the day without a routine that optimizes you emotionally and mentally.

Personal development is directly linked to business development and leadership.

Have an overarching mission for your week to move the needle forward and to put out valuable content in your real estate video to get a valuable audience. And remember, to get better, you have sacrifice who you are for who you want to become.

We also gave insights on:

The best advice we give other people — we need to follow ourselves

Why you need to get over yourself if you want to succeed with video

Developing seven streams of lead generation

The six suppressed elements of daily success

Meditation and mindset

This episode is packed with incredible mindset insights and great ways to strengthen your brand.

