Real estate agents are receiving Zillow-branded emails from a scammer hawking fake leads. At least one real estate agent has been tricked into submitting credit card information for the fake leads.Zillow Group, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, told that agent that it's aware of the scam and is investigating "possible solutions."A message recently sent to Realtor Kim Rockburn from an email address with the domain zillow.pro congratulated Rockburn on receiving "two new premium real-estate leads from ZillowAds."The email featured Zillow's logo and included details on the fake leads along with phony messages from them. It told Rockburn: "Note: You have to unlock these premium leads in order to see complete contact details."The bottom of the email featured an orange button with the come-on: "UNLOCK THESE PREMIUM LEADS FOR $5.00."Clicking the button took Rockburn to a web page with Zillow branding and a URL that includes "www.zillow.com"...
Email scam hawks fake Zillow leads to agents
A Zillow Group rep told one agent that the company was investigating the scam
