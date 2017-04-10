How to reconnect with your database and maximize commission

When it comes to your real estate database and getting more commissions, creating interpersonal relationships beats prospecting that lacks personalization.

But how do you reconnect with your sphere of influence?

How do you construct effective emails?

In this clip from Real Estate Uncensored, Frank Klesitz shares the best ways to get more out of your database.





“When you have a list of people, let them know that they can opt out, and let them know what your intent is. Any newsletter or email to them should look like a personal email that you wrote in Gmail.” – Frank Klesitz

Internet lead generation is getting more competitive and more expensive. You can choose to play that game at a high level or focus on niche local communities.

A cleaner database that will respond to you is more valuable than ten thousand leads that don’t care about you or what you have to say.

Do not over-communicate with your database. The homeowners in your city do not want to hear from you too often.

Twice a month is good with a monthly mailer, anything more than that is overkill and wastes your time, efforts and resources.

The ways in which people got leads in the past with online resources are becoming less successful due to over-saturation and over-pricing.

Now it is about creating a clean database, filled with people who actually want to hear from you, rather than tens of thousands of people who don’t care about what you are sending out.

This is how you can radically transform your prospects and become more successful today.

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate podcast and video series.