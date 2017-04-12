MailChimp-Facebook Ads merger streamlines agent marketing

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.MailChimp has been adding integrations for the last few years, evolving from an email and newsletter generator into a more robust platform for e-commerce.Along the way the company has forged partnerships with Shopify, Salesforce, Google and Eventbrite, to name merely a few.In its latest move, the popular email marketing solution has extended its existing Facebook union by allowing users to create ad campaigns from within its interface.Facebook already allows MailChimp users to add a newsletter sign-up form to their business pages.Agents who spend money on Facebook ads will attest to their highly targeted efficacy but also their cumbersome setup.MailChimp's interface makes ad creation and management more streamlined. I think their team is better at it.The advertising tools are available in the same "Create Campaign" menu as your email campa...