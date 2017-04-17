After nearly tripling its agent count in 2016, cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty today announced the addition of four new management-level hires:

Former DocuSign executive Kee Wah Chung

Kathy Gordon, previously a broker of record for Keller Williams

Scott Petronis, who led initiatives at the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

Mitch Robinson, who spearheaded Zillow’s trade marketing team

The deepened leadership bench will allow eXP to "provide new and exciting services for both current and future agents on the eXp platform," said Russ Cofano, President and General Counsel of eXp World Holdings, in a statement.

“Adding Kee Wah, Kathy, Scott and Mitch to our stellar team will allow us to provide new and exciting services for both current and future agents on the eXp platform,” Cofano added. “Our ability to attract top talent is further enabled by our accelerating growth, as evidenced by our year-over-year agent growth of over 200 percent when we surpassed the 3,000 agent mark in mid-March.”

Cofano added via email that all four positions are new ones for the company. “It’s great to be in a place where our growth demanded adding to our established team,” he said.

The new positions

Chung is joining the management team as the new vice president of agent experience. “Kee Wah will lead the continued buildout of an exceptional end-to-end Agent Experience though a robust service-delivery model for onboarding new agents, providing transaction management services, and supporting agents via eXp tools and systems,” said eXp in its press release.

Part of Chung’s focus, according to Cofano, is getting recently joined agents up-to-speed without delay.

“Kee Wah fills a very important role as a key focus for us is velocity — getting joining agents ready to do business as quickly as possible — from account setup to being fully trained in leveraging the robust set of technology and selling tools provided by eXp to help maximize their business,” he noted.

Chung was the previous director of the Real Estate Customer Success Program at DocuSign.

Gordon is going to be eXp’s new vice president of brokerage operations. “In this position, she will deliver value to eXp agents through the support of eXp’s state administrative brokers, the administration of eXp’s brokerage policies and procedures, and license law and regulatory compliance,” said the company in its release. “She also will serve as liaison with eXp’s legal resources and risk management programs.”

Petronis will serve as eXp’s new chief product and technology officer, heading up “the delivery of strategic agent-centric solutions that power the business and its rapidly growing agent base,” stated the release.

Robinson, meanwhile, will be the company’s new senior vice president of marketing and communications, “responsible for branding, external and internal communications, digital and social media, events (both live and within eXp World, the company’s fully immersive 3D Cloud Campus),” stated the release.

“Agents that come to eXp want to grow their business the right way,” noted Cofano via email. “That includes from an internal standpoint, making technology work for them to be super productive.”

Cofano added that internet lead generation is a big part of agents’ business in 2017, and said that eXp “will be focused on providing world-class marketing assets to our agents to help close those leads when they get them. Scott, Mitch and others will all be involved in this process.

“We’re excited to bring aboard people that have experience and real passion for what we do,” Cofano concluded. “You will see them take the best of what we have already done, engage with agents and brokers and take us on to the next level.”

