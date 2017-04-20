A$60.6 million judgment has been issued in favor of Craigslist against rental listing site RadPad for violating anti-spam laws and craigslist's terms of service in an alleged data-scraping scheme. The judgement came after RadPad, which had raised $13 million in funding in 2015, ran into financial trouble last year. It had "assigned its assets" to an insolvency group in November 2016, according to the judgment. In January, the company reportedly sold to LandlordStation, a tenant-screening company. Former RadPad CEO Jonathan Eppers stepped aside as CEO, but was to be kept on as an adviser. Onradpad.com is still active. The court's final judgment, permanent injunction A California court found that RadPad had continued to "access, copy and use Craigslist's website, services, and content" without authorization after Craigslist had demanded that RadPad cease such practices. According to the court, RadPad scraped Craigslist for listings and the contact information...
