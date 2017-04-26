If you’re not scheduling your real estate posts at the right times and at the right frequency, the impact of your social media marketing will suffer. Not only will social media users be less likely to engage with your content, they may never see it at all. Despite its importance, many real estate agents are completely lost when it comes to post scheduling for the various social media platforms. By the end of this article, you’ll know exactly what you need to do to craft the perfect schedule for maximum reach and impact. You’ll even be able to automate a large portion of the process thanks to two social media scheduling tools covered in the last section. Don’t fall into the one-size-fits-all trap Before we start getting into some scheduling information for the various social media platforms out there, we need to stress one point: one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to social media scheduling. Ignore the articles that claim to offer ideal posting times; these time...