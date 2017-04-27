Tallahassee, Fla. (April 24, 2017) — Inman announced that Virginia REALTORS will launch Inman Select to more than 32,000 members on May 2, 2017.

Inman Select is a premium news service for real estate professionals that delivers the latest industry news, analysis, special reports, videos, and in-depth profiles of successful brokers and agents. More than 333,000 real estate professionals rely on Inman Select for daily insight and exclusive tools to grow their business.

“Offering Inman Select is a notable enhancement to our member benefits because it keeps Virginia REALTORS current with industry news and new developments to put into use for their businesses,” said Virginia REALTORS CEO Terrie Suit. “The opportunity for greater insight through the digital subscription, along with the opportunity to attend Inman events at a member-only rate adds significant value for our members.”

Virginia REALTORS is the latest association to join the ranks of real estate associations and franchisors that now offer Inman Select to their constituents, which includes such industry giants as Houston Association of Realtors, Miami Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors and South Carolina Realtors.

“We welcome Virginia REALTORS to Inman Select. This decision will help their members raise their real estate IQ, becoming smarter for their customers,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

For more information on Inman Select for your group or organization, please contact sales@inman.com or learn more online.