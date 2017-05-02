Edina Realty, a large Minnesota and western Wisconsin real estate company and Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, has chosen senior vice president and regional manager, Sharry Schmid to replace retiring president, Barb Jandric, effective June 5.

Schmid, who has been with Edina Realty for 21 years, was most recently senior vice president and regional manager of Edina Realty’s Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices as well as the sales manager of the company’s largest sales office in Edina, Minnesota.

The new president-to-be has served on the board of directors for both the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors and the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.

Schmid is expected to ramp up the help and resources being made available to Edina Realty agents today as they operate in a complex business environment. Her focus will be on ensuring agents have the best technologies, education and skills to deliver to their clients, said the company.

Edina Realty is known for its agent onboarding system, a nine unit course called Fast Track, that has been adopted by other HomeServices companies.

“With Sharry’s honesty, integrity, dedication to our strong company culture and doing what’s right for our customers, I’m confident that she’ll continue to build on our 17-year-strong position as the number one realty company in the upper Midwest,” said Greg Mason, chief executive officer at Edina Realty.

Jandric retires after a 34-year career and is recognized as an industry leader, having been included in Swanepoel’s Power 200.

Known for her collaborative approach and decisive leadership skills, especially during the Great Recession, she was integral to the company’s 17-year market leadership, said Edina Realty.

“I could always count on Barb to consider multiple perspectives when making important decisions,” Mason said. “Our thanks and gratitude go to her for her perseverance, business acumen and strong leadership skills — all of which have helped build our company into what it is today.”

“Barb has led the company well, and built the company to greatness. I’m honored to take over from her and to work with so many talented and dedicated agents and employees at Edina Realty,” Schmid said.

Edina Realty serves more than 75 real estate offices and 2,350 Realtors throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Edina Realty’s family of companies includes Edina Realty, Edina Realty Title, Edina Realty Insurance and Edina Realty Mortgage.

Email Gill South.