They say everyone in Miami is a real estate agent. According to tech-led brokerage Home61 CEO Olivier Grinda, his firm is up against 62,000 agents in the Miami market, among them full- and part-timers. So when Grinda entered this highly saturated arena in 2014, leaving his other business endeavors behind, he fueled his underdog upstart brokerage with an entrepreneurial approach: differentiation, proprietary technology and a slick website: Home61.com. Olivier Grinda Home61, Grinda’s brainchild that launched its first year of official business in 2015, was ultimately founded by a group of five tech entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds. Armed with venture capital, they set out to eliminate the inefficiencies in the real estate market with their agent and consumer platform, and invested and built the technology to automate the transaction -- from e-signature enabled contracts to automatic escrow and scheduling. The company’s startup feel is further extended into i...
- Home61, which runs on in-house transaction technology, tripled its agent count in 2016.
- The firm's new training program is modeled after the startup accelerator model and is doubling agents' success in its early stages.
- In return for high-quality leads and more, agents pay 50% of their commissions to Home61, a setup that highlights the broad spectrum of successful models that comprise the industry.
