Want to waste money? Try buying leads and taking your sweet time to contact them. Slow response time is one of the main reasons many agents see a poor return on investment (ROI) from lead-generation products. To solve this problem, lead-conversion and "nurturing" services are gaining traction in the industry. Announcing a $27 million Series A funding round, Austin, Texas-based Opcity has vaulted to the forefront of this niche. The startup qualifies and matches leads with agents on behalf of large brokerages. Its performance-based, agent-matching technology and referral-fee pricing model set the company apart from some competitors. Other human-operated lead-response services include Riley, which specializes in text messages, Lead Connect 365 and Zillow Group's Premier Agent Concierge. Rapid growth and a veteran founder Lead info page in Opcity's agent app Opcity, which launched in late in 2015, reports working with 350 brokerages representing 4,000 agents acr...
