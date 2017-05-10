AgentTechnology

Armed with $27M, Opcity qualifies leads for referral fees

Opcity matches homebuyers with agents based on their lead-conversion history
  • Opcity's performance-based, agent-matching tech and referral-fee pricing model set it apart.

Want to waste money? Try buying leads and taking your sweet time to contact them. Slow response time is one of the main reasons many agents see a poor return on investment (ROI) from lead-generation products. To solve this problem, lead-conversion and "nurturing" services are gaining traction in the industry. Announcing a $27 million Series A funding round, Austin, Texas-based Opcity has vaulted to the forefront of this niche. The startup qualifies and matches leads with agents on behalf of large brokerages. Its performance-based, agent-matching technology and referral-fee pricing model set the company apart from some competitors. Other human-operated lead-response services include Riley, which specializes in text messages, Lead Connect 365 and Zillow Group's Premier Agent Concierge. Rapid growth and a veteran founder Lead info page in Opcity's agent app Opcity, which launched in late in 2015, reports working with 350 brokerages representing 4,000 agents acr...