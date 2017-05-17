Coldwell Banker has launched “Storytelling,” its latest campaign to introduce the company’s three-product technology suite to consumers. This comes on the heels of “Somebody To Love,” one of Coldwell Banker’s highest rated ad campaigns ever.

The campaign consists of three spots that highlight three of the company’s trademark offerings — the smart home staging kit, CBx and the Zap Platform.

“For years, we have focused on building an emotional connection with our audiences,” says Senior Vice President of Marketing David Marine. “We know that our customers want to feel good about the real estate company they choose when buying or selling a home.

“That’s why, on the heels of one of our most emotional ads of all time, we are releasing nine ads that go beyond the emotion of home,” he added.

Coldwell Banker launched its smart home technology campaign in 2015 with the publication of an official smart home definition in partnership with CNET, and they’ve been steadily building upon that foundation with a smart home kit and certification course for agents.

According to the company, 79 percent of buyers are curious about smart home technology, and the “Smart Home Staging Kit” ad shows how Coldwell Banker agents educate buyers about their options.

The second spot, “Selling Your Home With CBx,” shows buyers how big data works in the buying and selling process. Coldwell Bankers’ CBx tool provides agents and their clients with three sets of information:

Accurate pricing: CBx allows agents to identify how and why a listing price is set. The idea behind obtaining this information is to set fair and competitive pricing that allows for customization based on home and neighborhood details and amenities. Buyer identification: By using big data available in the CBx app, sellers can identify marketing profiles and characteristics of buyers, including family size, household income and certain lifestyle preferences. This gives agents the power to target marketing to the most likely buyers. Geographic targets: After you identify the perfect buyer, you need to find them, right? CBx makes that easy by leveraging big data to show your agents the top three areas that the buyer will most likely come from.

Lastly, the “Storytelling” campaign features the Zap platform, a site that allows buyers to see all available listings and enables agents to pinpoint buyers who are ready to purchase. This is thanks to a direct listing feed to MLSs and the ability to get a comprehensive look at the property before taking a tour.

There are six more ads that cover Coldwell Banker’s other strongpoints, such as their stellar social media and online presence and successful philanthropic endeavors.

“We are telling consumers how the Coldwell Banker brand can support them in a unique way when it comes to selling their home,” Marine said. “For the first time, we are giving away our secrets, pulling back the curtain as to the reasons we are the real estate company with real advantages.”

